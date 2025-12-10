SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) Advances Target Acquisition Tech With New STRIKE-1 Drone Platforms, Strengthening Autonomous Systems Leadership

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) and may include paid advertising.



SPARC AI takes delivery of two custom STRIKE-1 drones to speed up demonstrations and commercial testing cycles

The company's SPARC technology is designed to convert cameras and sensors into precision target coordinate acquisition systems These latest updates highlight SPARC AI's mission: to redefine autonomous navigation, spatial intelligence, and real-time object location across commercial, defense, and emergency sectors

SPARC AI (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) is taking the lead in spatial computing and autonomous navigation with the recent arrival of two custom-designed and built STRIKE-1 drones. These drones are specialized platforms that strategically position the company for quicker demonstrations, more controlled evaluations, and a quicker path towards commercial application. Reputed for its Spatial, Predictive, Approximation, and Radial Convolution (“SPARC”) technology, the company is changing the way cameras, sensors, drones, and mobile devices capture, interpret, and convey target coordinates (ibn/C7nQA ).

SPARC AI's newly delivered STRIKE-1 aircraft indicates a significant step forward. Instead of relying on customer-supplied hardware, which is usually characterized by differences in sensor placement, airframe design, and onboard components, the company now operates standard, repeatable flight...

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SPAIF are available in the company's newsroom at

