Techmediabreaks Nextplat Corp. (NASDAQ: NXPL) Highlights Business Development Progress And Expanding Healthcare Growth Initiatives

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) NextPlat (NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW), a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-commerce and retail channels, reports continued progress in its business development efforts as part of its ongoing growth and organizational refocusing strategy. Chairman Rodney Barreto has assumed an expanded role in business development, contributing to two revenue-generating healthcare contracts secured earlier this year, while the Company pursues additional joint venture and acquisition opportunities to expand its pharmacy services business. Based on preliminary results from October through early December 2025, NextPlat expects more than 12,000 additional 340B and contracted prescriptions, supporting sequential quarterly growth. Leadership noted that operational streamlining and strengthened customer support are driving improving revenue trends, with Barreto emphasizing the Company's emerging traction and long-term growth potential.

To view the full press release, visit:

About NextPlat Corp.

NextPlat is a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-Commerce and retail channels worldwide. Through acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations, the Company seeks to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically, and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-Commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-Commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide as well as pharmacy and healthcare data management services in the United States through its subsidiary, Progressive Care.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NXPL are available in the company's newsroom at

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by IBN