Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) To Raise C$4.5 Million In Flow-Through Share Private Placement Proceeds To Fund Montauban Exploration

ESGold Corp., an exploration-stage company committed to the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-quality mineral properties worldwide, has announced its intention to proceed with a non-brokered private placement of up to 5.3 million flow-through common shares of the company at a price of 85 cents per FT share, for C$4.5 million

Due to strong investor demand, the offering was increased to C$4.5 million from the C$2.9 million previously announced ESGold looks to channel these proceeds to the exploration of its Montauban Property in Quebec, marking a significant step for the company as it looks to unlock the property's full gold potential

ESGold plans to channel proceeds from the offering into exploration of its Montauban Property in Quebec. The company recognizes the opportunity and the value that the property holds, hence its focus on further exploring it and bringing it even closer to monetization. Just last month, the company marked...

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ESAUF are available in the company's newsroom

