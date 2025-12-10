Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) Moves To Counter China's Rare Earth Dominance

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) and may include paid advertising.



China controls roughly 70% of global rare-earth mining and as much as 90% of rare-earth magnet production.

This threat has placed renewed urgency on domestic companies, such as Ucore, that aim to rebuild processing infrastructure the U.S. allowed to atrophy over several decades. Ucore's competitive edge lies in RapidSX, a solvent-extraction-based separation platform designed as a technological improvement over conventional SX systems.

The escalating tug-of-war over critical mineral supply chains has taken another sharp turn, as a recent Wall Street Journal report reveals China's plans to tighten control over high-performance rare-earth magnets essential for U.S. military systems. The article outlines how Beijing may take steps to limit access to advanced magnet technologies used in fighter jets, missile-guidance components and other defense hardware, potentially deepening U.S. vulnerability in a market it already depends on almost entirely. With this in mind, Ucore Rare Metals (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) is positioning itself as a critical part of the solution, developing a North American supply chain for rare-earth separation using its proprietary RapidSX technology and advancing plans for a commercial facility designed to reduce reliance on Chinese processing.

