Defensenewsbreaks Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) Highlights Advancement Of NEXBOARD As Certification Readiness Nears

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Xeriant (OTCQB: XERI) reported a key advancement as it consolidates its innovation strategy under Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Blaine D. Holt, who now leads the company's Factor X Research Group, a Skunk Works–style division focused on accelerating development cycles across aerospace, materials science, AI, and advanced infrastructure technologies. The update coincides with progress on NEXBOARD, Xeriant's DUREVER eco-composite panel, which has completed internal testing and is preparing for formal certification. Initial test results met expectations, and with NEXBOARD approaching qualification, the company is shifting from concept-driven R&D toward product-level execution.

To view the full press release, visit

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing breakthrough technologies-particularly advanced materials-that can be deployed across a wide range of industrial markets. The company partners with, and selectively acquires interests in, innovators whose capabilities strengthen its mission of advancing next-generation solutions.

Xeriant's materials portfolio is marketed under the DUREVER(TM) brand and includes NEXBOARD(TM), a patent-pending, eco-friendly composite panel engineered from recycled plastic and fiber waste. Designed as a high-performance alternative to conventional building products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, and MgO board, NEXBOARD(TM) reflects Xeriant's commitment to durable, sustainable construction technologies.

For more information, please go to

About DefenseWireNews

DefenseWireNews (“DWN”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on defense contractors, aerospace firms, cybersecurity leaders, advanced manufacturing innovators, and other mission-critical companies operating at the intersection of public markets and government demand. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, DWN is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, DWN brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. DWN is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from DefenseWireNews, text“STOCKS” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the DefenseWireNews website applicable to all content provided by DWN, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

DefenseWireNews

Austin, TX



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

DefenseWireNews is powered by IBN