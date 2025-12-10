Techmediabreaks AST Spacemobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) Prices $1 Billion Convertible Notes Offering Increased From $850 Million

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS), priced $1 billion in convertible senior notes due 2036 in a private Rule 144A offering, raising the deal size from the previously announced $850 million. The notes carry an initial conversion price of approximately $96.30 per share, a premium of about 22.5% to the last reported sale price on Oct. 21, 2025, and AST SpaceMobile granted initial purchasers an option to buy up to an additional $150 million within 13 days of issuance. Net proceeds are expected to total about $981.9 million, or $1.13 billion if the option is exercised in full, and will support general corporate purposes, including deployment of the company's global satellite constellation for its planned SpaceMobile Service.

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio. Our engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today's approximately five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected.

