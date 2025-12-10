Missionirnewsbreaks Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI) Positions To Focus On SOL Strategy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FWDI) recently changed its stock ticker from FORD to FWDI.“The move reflects Forward Industries' focus on the company's SOL treasury strategy. This primarily concentrates on acquiring more SOL and deploying these assets strategically through a variety of on-chain activities like staking, lending, and participating in decentralized finance ('DeFi'),” reads a recent article.“This ticker symbol change by Forward Industries comes after a series of recent milestones... First, FWDI recently reached 6.9 million in total SOL holdings, with a total cost of around $1.59 billion... The company also recently formed a crypto advisory board, which features 25 inaugural members who have collective experience in the Solana ecosystem, digital assets, capital markets, and financial services... Forward Industries also announced a $1 billion share repurchase program and filed a Resale Prospectus Supplement, highlighting the company's dedication and commitment to building shareholder value and belief in the potential of Solana technology.”

To view the full article, visit

About Forward Industries Inc.

Forward Industries is a company that's building and managing a large-scale Solana treasury. The company's strategy centers on creating shareholder value by actively participating within the Solana ecosystem and deploying assets through on-chain opportunities like staking and lending. For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FWDI are available in the company's newsroom at

About MissionIR

MissionIR (“MIR”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on assisting IR firms with syndicated content to enhance the visibility of private and public companies within the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MIR is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MIR brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MIR is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Texas



512.354.7000 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#febb9a978a918cbeb3978d8d979190b7acd09d9193" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected] MissionIR is powered by IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MissionIR website applicable to all content provided by MIR, wherever published or re-published: imer,