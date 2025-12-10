Investornewsbreaks Heartbeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Secures FDA 510(K) Clearance For 12-Lead ECG Synthesis Software Following Successful Appeal

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT), a medical technology company focused on transforming cardiac care through personalized insights, received FDA 510(k) clearance for its 12-lead ECG synthesis software for arrhythmia assessment after successfully appealing a prior NSE determination. The patented cable-free technology captures cardiac electrical signals in three non-coplanar dimensions to generate a synthesized 12-lead ECG that can be reviewed remotely by a board-certified cardiologist, enabling patients to capture meaningful ECG data wherever symptoms occur. With clearance in hand, HeartBeam plans a limited U.S. launch in early 2026 with select cardiology groups, alongside advancing programs in heart attack detection, development of an on-demand 12-lead extended wear patch, and the creation of AI-powered screening and prediction algorithms driven by longitudinal data from its 3D ECG platform.

About HeartBeam, Inc.

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the detection and monitoring of critical cardiac conditions. The Company is creating the first-ever cable-free device capable of collecting ECG signals in 3D, from three non-coplanar directions, and synthesizing the signals into a 12-lead ECG. This platform technology is designed for portable devices that can be used wherever the patient is to deliver actionable heart intelligence. Physicians will be able to identify cardiac health trends and acute conditions and direct patients to the appropriate care – all outside of a medical facility, thus redefining the future of cardiac health management. HeartBeam's 3D ECG technology received FDA clearance for arrhythmia assessment in December 2024 and the 12-Lead ECG synthesis software in December 2025(1).

The Company holds over 20 issued patents related to technology enablement. For additional information, visit HeartBeam.

(1) Cleared Indications for Use

The HeartBeam System is a portable non-invasive recorder intended to record, store, and transfer a patient's 3-Lead (in three-directions) electrocardiogram (ECG) acquired from 5 electrodes. The device is intended to be used by adult patients in either a clinical setting or at home. The device does not conduct cardiac analysis and can be used with an ECG Viewer software system for manual interpretation of non-life-threatening arrhythmias by a physician or healthcare professional.

The HeartBeam 12-Lead ECG Synthesis Software synthesizes a 12-Lead ECG from the HeartBeam System 3-Leads (in three-directions) recording device, producing a visual 12-Lead ECG representation that is similar, but not identical, to the same leads of a standard diagnostic 12-Lead ECG. The synthesized 12-Lead ECG output is solely intended for manual assessment of normal sinus rhythm and the following non-life-threatening arrhythmias: sinus arrhythmia, sinus tachycardia, sinus bradycardia, atrial premature complexes, atrial fibrillation, and ventricular premature complex. The synthesized 12-Lead ECG output is not intended for the assessment of any other arrhythmia or conditions (including but not limited to: other atrial arrhythmias, ventricular arrhythmias, hypertrophy, conduction disorders, myocardial infarction or ischemia, pacemaker functions, localization of arrhythmia foci, ECG wave abnormalities, and/or any other disorder). The software does not conduct cardiac analysis and is not intended to replace a standard 12-Lead ECG. The 12-Lead ECG Synthesis Software is intended for adult use only.

