Investornewsbreaks Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) Featured In Networknewsaudio APR On Urgent Need For Rare Disease Therapies

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Soligenix (NASDAQ: SNGX), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for rare diseases, is highlighted in a new NetworkNewsAudio APR titled“Chronic Rare Diseases in an Aging America: Why HyBryte and Federal Policy Matter Now.” The feature underscores the growing impact of chronic and rare conditions on older adults, with more than 30 million Americans affected and most lacking FDA-approved therapies. Soligenix's lead candidate, HyBryte(TM) for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, is now in the final confirmatory trial needed before global marketing submissions, placing the Company's progress at a key point as the administration advances new health policy initiatives related to chronic and rare diseases.

About Soligenix Inc.

Soligenix is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need. Our Specialized BioTherapeutics business segment is developing and moving toward potential commercialization of HyBryte(TM) (SGX301 or synthetic hypericin sodium) as a novel photodynamic therapy utilizing safe visible light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). With successful completion of the second Phase 3 study, regulatory approvals will be sought to support potential commercialization worldwide. Development programs in this business segment also include expansion of synthetic hypericin (SGX302) into psoriasis, our first-in-class innate defense regulator (IDR) technology, dusquetide (SGX942) for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer, and (SGX945) in Behçet's Disease.

Our Public Health Solutions business segment includes development programs for RiVax(R), our ricin toxin vaccine candidate, as well as our vaccine programs targeting filoviruses (such as Marburg and Ebola) and CiVax(TM), our vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19 (caused by SARS-CoV-2). The development of our vaccine programs incorporates the use of our proprietary heat stabilization platform technology, known as ThermoVax(R). To date, this business segment has been supported with government grant and contract funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

