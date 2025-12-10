Networknewsbreaks Safe And Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) Sharpens Focus On Domestic Energy Development

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Safe and Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) and may include paid advertising.

Safe and Green Holdings (NASDAQ: SGBX), a diversified holding company, was featured in a recent article that discussed initiatives it is advancing on the domestic front.“As the United States confronts surging electricity demand from artificial intelligence ('AI'), cloud computing, and advanced manufacturing, energy independence has re-emerged as a national economic priority,” the article reads. Amid this push, SGBX is“focusing its strategy on domestic energy development, an area where it believes it can make a measurable contribution to supply security and efficiency through its subsidiary, Olenox Corp.“Olenox operates as a vertically integrated energy company with assets and operations across Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas. Its three complementary divisions, Olenox Oil and Gas, Olenox Oilfield Services, and Olenox Technologies, together form a self-contained ecosystem for energy production, well maintenance, and field optimization... Rather than competing with large-scale producers on new exploration, Olenox focuses on optimizing existing energy assets, bringing underutilized wells back into productive operation using advanced recovery technologies.”

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings, a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third-party and in-house developers, architects, builders, and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value.

About NetworkNewsWire

