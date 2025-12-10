Networknewsbreaks Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) CEO Outlines Path To 2027 Production, Highlights Santa Fe Project On Prospector News

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) and may include paid advertising.

Lahontan Gold (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF), a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing four high-quality gold and silver properties in Nevada's prolific Walker Lane trend, was featured on a recent episode of the Prospector News Podcast. The company's CEO Kimberly Ann joined the program to share details about Lahontan's growth, preparations for production, and discuss its projects, including the company's flagship asset, the Santa Fe Project, and plans to break ground in 2027. Regarding the Santa Fe Project, Ann discussed its potential as a past-producing mine that utilized an open-pit heap-leach style, yielding hundreds of thousands of ounces of gold and silver from the late 1980s to the late 1990s. The site has established infrastructure, which she said has two million ounces in the ground, and growing.

To view the full article, visit

About Lahontan Gold Corp.

Lahontan Gold is a Canadian mine development and exploration company advancing a portfolio of gold and silver assets in Nevada's Walker Lane, one of the world's most productive and mining-friendly regions. Through its U.S. subsidiaries, the company controls four gold and silver properties in Nevada, three of which are 100%-owned and one controlled via a low-cost option to acquire full ownership. With a clear near-term path to production, Lahontan is focused on unlocking oxide gold and silver value from past-producing, infrastructure-rich projects. For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LGCXF are available in the company's newsroom at

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text“STOCKS” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

NetworkNewsWire is powered by IBN