JMA Delegation Visits Gaza Children Receiving Treatment At Jordan University Hospital

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 10 (Petra) A delegation from the Jordan Medical Association (JMA), headed by President Issa Al-Khashashna, visited on Wednesday Gaza children receiving treatment at the University of Jordan Hospital under a Royal Initiative.The delegation commended the efforts of the medical and nursing staff caring for the sick children from Gaza and the level of medical and nursing services provided to them.Hospital Director General Dr. Nader Albsoul said receiving Gaza children aligns with Royal directives to strengthen humanitarian medical corridors and ease the suffering of people in the enclave, stressing that the hospital continues to fulfill its role by mobilizing all its capabilities to provide specialized care for the children. He also praised the support and partnership of the Medical Association in this national effort.For his part, Al-Khashashna said the JMA's role complements national efforts led by His Majesty the King, noting that the Jordanian medical sector has been at the forefront of support whether by receiving medical cases in hospitals or through Jordanian medical teams that provided care inside Gaza during the war.He added that the JMA continues its support and cooperation in serving the people of the West Bank in general and Gaza in particular.Dr. Mohammed Hassan Tarawneh, head of the Doctors for Jerusalem Committee, gave an overview of the committee's activities, including support for the health sector in Gaza by delivering medical, in-kind and food aid; rehabilitating the endoscopy department at Al-Shifa Medical Complex; and organizing blood donation campaigns.The University of Jordan Hospital has received five children, aged between eight months and two years, suffering from complex heart diseases and congenital malformations. Two cardiac catheterization procedures have so far been performed, while three surgical operations for the remaining children are scheduled for early next year.