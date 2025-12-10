QCB Reduces Interest Rates By 0.25%

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has decided to reduce the current interest rates for deposits, lending and repo by 0.25% or 25 basis points (bps).

The new rates will take effect on December 11, QCB announced last night.

Qatar Central Bank's deposit rate (QCBDR) will now be 3.85%, lending rate (QCBLR) 4.35% and repo rate (QCBRR) 4.10%.

In a statement, QCB said the rate cut followed its“assessment of the current monetary policy of the State of Qatar

Qatar Central Bank interest rates deposits