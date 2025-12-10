QCB Reduces Interest Rates By 0.25%
The new rates will take effect on December 11, QCB announced last night.
Qatar Central Bank's deposit rate (QCBDR) will now be 3.85%, lending rate (QCBLR) 4.35% and repo rate (QCBRR) 4.10%.
In a statement, QCB said the rate cut followed its“assessment of the current monetary policy of the State of QatarQatar Central Bank interest rates deposits
