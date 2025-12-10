Qatar Rail Carries Over 2.5 Million Passengers On Board Doha Metro, Lusail Tram During FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Group Stage

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail) has announced that the total number of passengers who used the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram networks, during the group stage of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, from Dec. 1-9, reached more than 2.5 million passengers, with 2,419,433 passengers via Metro and 108,239 passengers via tram Metro and Lusail Tram services saw a remarkable turnout from Arab Cup fans, particularly on day 8 of the tournament, which marked the highest ridership since the competition kicked off on Dec. 1.

More than 315,000 passengers were transported that day across the metro and tram networks QNB Station was the busiest across the entire metro network, welcoming nearly 88,000 passengers, followed by Msheireb and DECC stations. Within the Lusail Tram network, Legtaifiya Station recorded the highest footfall Qatar welcomes fans for the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2025, held from Dec. 1-18, Qatar Rail, and its service provider continue to scale up the operational performance of the Metro and Tram networks through a sophisticated control ecosystem and a fully coordinated command structure designed to ensure uninterrupted, safe, and reliable mobility throughout the tournaments period, Qatar Rail fully mobilized the entire fleet of 110 modern, comfortable, and secure Doha Metro trains.

This includes the deployment of 6-carriage trains on the Red Line, doubling the capacity to 1120 passengers per train, and reducing the headway between trains on all three lines not only during usual peak hours, but also before and after the match times Arab Cup 2025 is taking place across six stadiums: Lusail, Ahmad bin Ali, Al Bayt, Education City, Khalifa International, and Stadium 974.

Five stadiums are conveniently located within walking distance from the nearest metro station, including Stadium 974 via Ras Bu Abboud Station, Education City Stadium via Education City Station, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium via Al Riffa Mall of Qatar Station, Khalifa International Stadium via Sport City Station, Lusail Stadium via Lusail QNB Station. Meanwhile, Al Bayt Stadium is connected through a dedicated shuttle bus service from Lusail QNB Station the Arab Cup tournament, Qatar Rail continues to maintain close coordination with the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Transport, Hamad Medical Corporation, Mowasalat, and the local organizing committee.