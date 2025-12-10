Web Summit Qatar 2026 Attracts Over 130 Global Partners

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Permanent Web Summit Qatar Organizing Committee announced the latest global tech leaders joining the list of partners for Web Summit Qatar 2026, including Snapchat, Amazon, Vodafone and Dell, bringing the total number to more than 130 came during its regular meeting to review the latest preparations ahead of the upcoming third edition taking place from Feb. 1-4.

The committee announced the addition of a new group of leading international speakers at Web Summit Qatar 2026, including Cliff Obrecht, co-founder of Canva, Eric Jing, co-founder and CEO of Genspark AI, Tao Zhang, co-founder of Manus AI and Allyson Felix, 11-time Olympic medalist this context, Director of the Government Communications Office (GCO) and Chairman of the Permanent Web Summit Qatar Organising Committee Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al-Thani said: "With less than two months to Web Summit Qatar, the growing number of leading international speakers and partners reflects significant global interest and confidence in Qatar as an attractive destination for innovation, entrepreneurship and investment.

We believe this summit will be a launching point for new success stories, opening new horizons for cooperation and building long-term partnerships, and supporting economic diversification and sustainable development."His Excellency noted that Web Summit Qatar is a strategic platform for startups and emerging talent in the region, including content creators who are shaping digital and creative economy."Their participation will broadcast the summit to the world and reinforce Qatar's position as a preferred destination for creators, investors and technology leaders," His Excellency added.

The committee reviewed plans for the largest tech event in the MENA region, including the Web Summit Creator Programme, designed to connect influencers with the global tech ecosystem and creatively showcase the summit across social media platforms also highlighted the participation of Visit Qatar, which will have a dedicated booth and VIP space, as well as Qatar Airways' preparations and the benefits it will offer to participants through its flights, and initiatives to support startups, creators, talented people and innovators.

The committee discussed "Runway to Web Summit Qatar," the promotional event scheduled to be held today at Qatar National Library, bringing together representatives of a number of local startups and organizations to highlight national success stories and reinforce the summit's role as a global platform for ideas, innovation, opportunities and investment preparation for the summit, the Web Summit team held a media briefing this week at GCO headquarters, bringing together over 50 journalists from 25 media outlets to support quality coverage of the event received guidance about media accreditation procedures, interview requests, and other operational details, providing them with the summit's internal workflows and media coordination mechanisms throughout the event.

The Permanent Web Summit Qatar Organizing Committee remains dedicated to delivering an exceptional edition that reflects Qatar's leadership in hosting global events, supports digital transformation and the development of a knowledge-based economy, and enhances partnership and investment opportunities in the technology sector committee reaffirms its commitment to providing a distinctive experience for all participants and strengthening Qatar's position as a global center for innovation and entrepreneurship.