Wesco Anixter Partners With NGCP And CFCCT To Inspire Youth In Chesterfield, U.K.

MENAFN - 3BL) Wesco Anixter, in collaboration with the National Girls Collaborative Project (NGCP), proudly launched its Global Philanthropic Event Series this November, empowering young people across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. to explore the world of STEM. This initiative was made possible by Wesco's VOICE business resource group program in collaboration with the sustainability team who collaborated to design a day focused on exposure to STEM fields that support the local community.

As part of this initiative, Wesco partnered with the Chesterfield FC Community Trust (CFCCT), a selected local charity, to host a special event for young people in Chesterfield, U.K. Fourteen young people visited the Wesco Anixter warehouse site in Bolsover, where they embarked on a behind-the-scenes tour of the facility, engaged with a panel of speakers from Wesco Anixter, and participated in interactive STEM activities. The event also featured a shared lunch, fostering meaningful connections between organisers, panellists and attendees.

The panellists took the time to share insights from their own professional journeys, highlighting the importance of resilience, adaptability, and continuous learning in shaping a successful career. They recounted key moments where overcoming challenges led to personal growth, and offered practical guidance tailored to young people preparing for their own futures. From stressing the value of staying curious and embracing new opportunities, to encouraging attendees to seek out mentors and develop a strong work ethic, the panellists provided inspiration and actionable advice to help students make informed decisions as they consider their future career paths.

Reflecting on the day, Dan Lynch, Wesco Anixter Vice President and General Manager – International Markets (EMEA and APAC) and event panellist, remarked,“It was truly inspiring to witness the enthusiasm and curiosity of the young people as they engaged with our team and explored the possibilities within STEM. The part we play in local community engagement is important and we hope we were part of sparking new ambitions today.”

During the visit, students were introduced to the cutting-edge robots used in the warehouse, learning firsthand about operational efficiencies and the exciting possibilities technology brings to the energy industry.“Our students had the opportunity to visit the warehouse and as I watched their faces throughout the day, they were totally engaged. I hope it's given them the experience and confidence to really think about the world of work,” said Jayne Bacon, Head of Community at CFCCT.“The team at Wesco Anixter were so supportive and welcoming, showing a true connection with our community”.

The Global STEM Event Series reflects Wesco's commitment to nurturing the next generation of STEM leaders by providing youth with unique, hands-on experiences and opening doors to a diverse array of career pathways within their local communities.

About Wesco Anixter

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with more than $22 billion in annual sales and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, educational institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates nearly 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

About CFCCT

Chesterfield FC Community Trust delivers life-changing programmes that support health, education, and wellbeing for people of all ages. From toddlers to older adults, from grassroots football to mental health support, our work is shaped by local need and driven by impact. We use the power of the Chesterfield FC badge to connect with our communities, create opportunity, and deliver over £5 million in social value each year.

About NGCP

The National Girls Collaborative Project (NGCP) is a United States–based network that brings together a wide range of youth-serving STEM programs. We believe that STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) skills can be acquired by anyone and fostered in everyone. Our initiatives build confidence and cultivate a community of“lifelong STEM activators.” Through the power of collaboration, we spark curiosity and inspire a passion for STEM. NGCP also advances global participation through the Global Girls Collaborative, working to increase access and opportunities for youth in STEM worldwide. We provide resources that help organizations and girl-serving programs engage girls in STEM, strengthen partnerships, and improve evaluation and assessment practices.