Pathway To Gaza's Just, Enduring Peace Passes Through Enforcing Two-State Solution: Turkish President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: The Pathway to a just and enduring peace in the Gaza Strip passes through the enhancement of the ceasefire deal and the enforcement of a two-state solution, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday.

In a statement issued by the Turkish Presidency to mark Human Rights Day, which is annually observed on Dec. 10, Erdogan added that the genocide the Israeli occupation committed in Gaza, which killed over 70,000 Palestinians, indicates a gross violation of the tenets put forth in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

He expressed regret over the persistent grievances in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, despite all international community-led efforts, stressing that Israel underestimates the law and order by breaching the ceasefire and unleashing attacks that have killed as many as 370 Palestinians since its entry into force on Oct. 10.

In addition, Erdogan emphasized that rebuilding Gaza, which has morphed into a massive pile of debris, is a joint responsibility of all humankind toward the Palestinians.