QCB Lowers Current Interest Rates
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank, after having conducted an assessment of the current monetary policy of the State of Qatar, has decided to reduce the current interest rates for the QCB Deposit Rate, QCB Lending Rate, and QCB Repo Rate.
QCB has decided to reduce the interest rates as follows:
- Reduce the QCB Deposit Rate (QCBDR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.85%
- Reduce the QCB Lending Rate (QCBLR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.35%
- Reduce the QCB Repo Rate (QCBRR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.10%
