Divided US Fed Makes Third Straight Rate Cut On Jobs Risk
Washington, United States: A divided US Federal Reserve lowered interest rates Wednesday for a third consecutive time this year, flagging labor market concerns even as inflation remained elevated while President Donald Trump's tariffs bite.
The cut by a quarter percentage point brings rates to a range between 3.50 percent and 3.75 percent, but the path ahead is less certain.
A split within the central bank deepened with two officials voting to keep rates unchanged, while one policymaker sought a bigger reduction.
