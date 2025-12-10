Divided US Fed Makes Third Straight Rate Cut On Jobs Risk

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Washington, United States: A divided US Federal Reserve lowered interest rates Wednesday for a third consecutive time this year, flagging labor market concerns even as inflation remained elevated while President Donald Trump's tariffs bite.

The cut by a quarter percentage point brings rates to a range between 3.50 percent and 3.75 percent, but the path ahead is less certain.

A split within the central bank deepened with two officials voting to keep rates unchanged, while one policymaker sought a bigger reduction.