عربي


Divided US Fed Makes Third Straight Rate Cut On Jobs Risk


2025-12-10 11:01:02
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Washington, United States: A divided US Federal Reserve lowered interest rates Wednesday for a third consecutive time this year, flagging labor market concerns even as inflation remained elevated while President Donald Trump's tariffs bite.

The cut by a quarter percentage point brings rates to a range between 3.50 percent and 3.75 percent, but the path ahead is less certain.

A split within the central bank deepened with two officials voting to keep rates unchanged, while one policymaker sought a bigger reduction.

The Peninsula

