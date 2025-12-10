De Arrascaeta's Brace Fires Flamengo To FIFA Derby Of The Americas Triumph

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Giorgian De Arrascaeta struck twice as CR Flamengo claimed the FIFA Derby of the Americas title with a 2-1 victory over Mexico's Cruz Azul at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Wednesday.

The Brazilian Copa Libertadores champions will now face Egypt's Pyramids FC in the FIFA Challenger Cup on Saturday, with the winners earning a spot in the December 17 Intercontinental Cup Final against UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain at the same venue.

Flamengo's Uruguayan star De Arrascaeta opened the scoring in the 15th minute before sealing victory in the 71st after Jorge Sanchez had equalised for Cruz Azul in the 44th minute.

The match started cautiously, with Carlos Rotondi winning a free kick early, but the Concacaf Champions Cup winners struggled to create clear chances.

Rotondi's first shot in the 13th minute went wide, and two minutes later Flamengo took the lead following a costly error by Gonzalo Piovi.

The defender, with an under-hit pass, handed the ball to De Arrascaeta inside the box, who slotted home from close range.

Cruz Azul quickly responded, with Rotondi's effort from outside the box narrowly missing. Bruno Henrique aimed to double Flamengo's advantage in the 25th minute, but his shot went over.

Gabriel Fernandez thought he had equalised with a header, but it was ruled offside. However, Cruz Azul drew level just before halftime as Sanchez unleashed a volley from outside the box to make it 1-1.

Early in the second half, Fernandez saw a shot from a tight angle stopped by goalkeeper Agustin Rossi, while Henrique tested Andres Gudino as Flamengo probed on the counter.

Flamengo pressed in spells but were repeatedly stopped in the final third. Substitute Gonzalo Plata nearly restored the lead in the 70th minute, his effort flying just over the bar.

Flamengo eventually regained control when De Arrascaeta chipped over the goalkeeper, with Rotondi unable to clear the ball fully and the referee awarding the goal.

Luiz Araujo made an immediate impact off the bench in the 81st, only to be denied by Gudino, while Leo Ortiz also came close.

Cruz Azul had a rare second-half opportunity when Angel Sepulveda's header went high from a corner just before five minutes of stoppage time were added. Despite late pressure from Fernandez and Piovi, Flamengo held on to secure the trophy.