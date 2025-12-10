Cruz Azul And Flamengo Set For FIFA Derby Of The Americas Showdown

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Concacaf champions Cruz Azul and South American giants Flamengo are set for a high-octane FIFA Derby of the Americas showdown tonight at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium at 8pm.

It's a true clash of continents: Cruz Azul arrive as the newly crowned 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup winners, having demolished Vancouver Whitecaps 5-0 in June for a record-equalling seventh title while Flamengo enter on a historic high, becoming the first Brazilian club to win four Copa Libertadores titles after edging Palmeiras late last month.

The Rio side also sealed the Serie A title days later, losing only one of their last 11 matches, making them one of the most in-form teams in world football.

Cruz Azul, who have dropped just three of their last 24 matches, touched down in Qatar aiming to reset after their Liga MX semi-final loss to Tigres. That match also cost them defender Jesus Orozco Chiquete through injury, adding to the ongoing absences of goalkeeper Kevin Mier and Andres Montano.

Their stability will again rely heavily on the composure of midfield heartbeat Erik Lira. The 25-year-old Mexico City native, capable of dictating play either as a defensive midfielder or as part of a back three, remains central to Nicolas Larcamon's tactical structure, and will be crucial in any attempt to slow Flamengo's rhythm.

The stakes could not be clearer: tonight's winner advances to face Egypt's Pyramids FC in the FIFA Challenger Cup on Saturday, with that victor then earning a blockbuster meeting with Paris Saint-Germain in the Intercontinental Cup Final on 17 December.

Cruz Azul coach Larcamon said his team is primed for the occasion.

“Our preparations were very good... we look forward to achieving victory and advancing to the semi-finals,” he said, adding that the Intercontinental Cup“means a lot to us,” and that his players will“do everything we can” against a“tough and experienced team” that demands full concentration.

Flamengo, meanwhile, are buzzing. With confidence surging after their continental triumph, Filipe Luis' squad features some of the competition's most dangerous talents including Uruguayan playmaker Giorgian de Arrascaeta, whose 18 goals and 14 assists this season underline the immense threat he poses between the lines. Stopping the No. 10 will be one of Cruz Azul's major challenges.

Coach Luis said his side has felt right at home since arriving.“We were warmly welcomed in Qatar and experienced a wonderful atmosphere, which helped motivate the players,” he said.“We are aiming to win... our focus now is on the match against Cruz Azul because it will be difficult and presents a great challenge for both sides.”