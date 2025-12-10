Qatar Launches Qai, Fanar 2.0 Platform At World Summit AI

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar marked the launch of Qai, Qatar's AI Company and a subsidiary of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), and the enhanced Fanar 2.0 platform, an Arabic Large Language Model, yesterday during the second edition of World Summit AI in Qatar hosted by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), in collaboration with Inspired Minds.

Held under the theme 'Building the Future of AI Together', the two-day summit seeks to accelerate AI adoption across government entities and deliver a step-change in the quality and efficiency of public services in alignment with the Digital Agenda 2030.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the participation of several dignitaries, including Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani; Minister of Communications and Information Technology

H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai; and the Head of the Executive Office of the Prime Minister Abdullah Al Misnad along with other senior government officials, international partners, and delegates from leading global corporations.



Minister of Communications and Information Technology stated:“Hosting the second edition of the World Summit AI Qatar in Doha reaffirms Qatar's strong commitment to advancing a diversified digital economy driven by knowledge, innovation, and cutting-edge technologies. Artificial intelligence is not merely a technological option; it is a strategic necessity shaping the future of our economy, society, and government services.”

“Through this Summit, we continue to strengthen global partnerships and accelerate the adoption of AI solutions across government entities, in alignment with the Digital Agenda 2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030,” Minister Al Mannai added.

In her opening remarks, Assistant Undersecretary for Digital Industry Affairs at MCIT, Reem Al Mansoori, highlighted that Qatar offers a unique combination of advanced cloud platforms, reliable and affordable energy, robust data networks, and access to leading global expertise, all of which position the country as a competitive hub for GPU-intensive workloads and next-generation AI innovation.

Al Mansoori said,“Qatar's approach to AI deployment is intentional, phased, and impact-driven. We prioritise sectors where AI can create national and regional value, improving public service delivery, deepening economic resilience, and advancing societal well-being.

“At the heart of this effort is Government AI, a flagship programme led by the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology. Government AI provides a unified framework that empowers government entities to identify high-value use cases, assess feasibility, and work with global technology partners to design and implement transformational AI solutions, she added.

During his keynote speech, Al Misnad said:“The World Summit AI in Qatar 2025 reflects the country's progress in building an integrated ecosystem that connects policy, digital infrastructure, national talent development, and private-sector collaboration. The GovAI Program stands as a practical model for how advanced technologies can enhance public services and streamline government operations.”

Expressing her delight to be back in Doha for the summit, Sarah Porter, CEO and Founder of Inspired Minds, noted the country has quickly emerged as both a regional and international centre for impactful discussions on the future of artificial intelligence, uniting policymakers, innovators, and researchers from across the globe.“We are proud to deepen this partnership and to showcase pioneering national initiatives and success stories emerging from Qatar,” Porter remarked.