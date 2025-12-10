Amir Chairs Third Meeting Of Supreme Council For Economic Affairs And Investment For 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Economic Affairs and Investment, chaired the Council's third meeting for 2025, which was held Wednesday morning at the Amiri Diwan.

The meeting was attended by HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani, Deputy Amir and Deputy Chairman of the Council; HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Their Excellencies the Members.

The Council reviewed the decisions and recommendations made at the Council's second meeting for 2025, the project follow-up report, and was briefed on the progress report of the state's economic priorities, and made the appropriate decisions regarding them.

The Council also reviewed latest developments from the Ministry of Public Health regarding health insurance for citizens, and was briefed on the Ministry of Commerce and Industry's proposals for the National Direct Investment Plan and the establishment of a company to manage local assets.

The council discussed the topics on its agenda and made the appropriate decisions regarding them.