Prime Minister Meets IRC President And CEO
Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, met on Wednesday with President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee (IRC) HE David Miliband, who is currently visiting the country.
Discussions during the meeting dealt with cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the International Rescue Committee (IRC), and ways to support and develop them.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
HSX Exchange Launches Global Marketlink Initiative To Build A Unified Cross-Market Liquidity Network
CommentsNo comment