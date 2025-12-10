Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister Meets IRC President And CEO

2025-12-10 11:01:00
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, met on Wednesday with President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee (IRC) HE David Miliband, who is currently visiting the country.

Discussions during the meeting dealt with cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the International Rescue Committee (IRC), and ways to support and develop them.

The Peninsula

