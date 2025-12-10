New EU Special Envoy Assures Continued Assistance To Afghanistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The new European Union Special Envoy for Afghanistan has praised the Islamic Emirate's four-year achievements in areas of stability, security and economy, assuring continued EU assistance and calling for expanded cooperation to attract major foreign investment to the country.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said that Gilles Bertrand, the newly appointed EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan, met with Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Foreign Minister.

According to the statement, Muttaqi welcomed Bertrand and expressed appreciation for the efforts of the EU's previous envoy regarding humanitarian cooperation.

Bertrand commended the Islamic Emirate's four-year accomplishments in ensuring nationwide stability and security, economic progress, and the reception of millions of returning Afghan migrants. He assured that EU assistance to Afghanistan would continue.

The envoy also highlighted the EU's interest in further cooperation in the economic sector, particularly in support of Afghanistan's private sector, and called for strengthened joint efforts to attract investment from major international companies.

Muttaqi, for his part, referred to the launch of major projects over the past four years by the Islamic Emirate and urged the EU to take positive steps to support Afghanistan's progress in various fields.

Both sides stressed continued cooperation and the importance of such meetings, the statement added.

