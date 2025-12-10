UNAMA: Human Rights Realisaton Paves Way For Afghanistan Prosperity

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Marking International Human Rights Day, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has urged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to take steps to align with international obligations and create an enabling environment for the prosperity of Afghanistan and all its people.

In a statement, UNAMA noted that on Human Rights Day, it joins the global call to recognise human rights as part of“our everyday essentials”-the foundation that ensures dignity and provides opportunities and security.

It said that this year's global theme serves as a reminder that rights are not abstract ideals, but daily conditions that allow people to live with dignity: the right to education, health, work, self-expression and full participation in society.

The statement highlighted that women and girls in Afghanistan continue to face severe restrictions on education, employment and public life, undermining their fundamental rights and the country's future. Unequal access to healthcare leaves families vulnerable and communities weakened.

The mission further claimed that some Afghans returning to the country involuntarily face the risk of“reprisal actions and violations of their human rights.”

The IEA has not commented on these claims, although it has repeatedly denied similar allegations in the past.

“Human rights are not optional. They are the everyday essentials that sustain life. In Afghanistan, ensuring that women and girls can learn, work, and participate fully is indispensable for recovery. We urge the de facto authorities to take concrete steps to align with international obligations and to create space for Afghanistan and all its people to flourish,” said Georgette Gagnon, Officer in Charge of UNAMA and Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan.

The statement also noted that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted 77 years ago, continues to serve as a guiding framework for overcoming challenging circumstances.

