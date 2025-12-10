Interior Minister Asks Security Forces To Deal With Citizens Politely
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Minister of Interior has praised the capabilities and achievements of the Special Police Forces during the closing session of a training seminar, and emphasized that security personnel must treat citizens with humility and sincerity.
In a statement, the MoI wrote that Khalifa Sirajuddin Haqqani attended the closing ceremony of a seminar held for provincial and central commanders of the Special Forces Command. The program focused on special operations, operational skills, and capacity-building.
Addressing the event, Haqqani said that not only friends but even adversaries acknowledge the abilities and achievements of the special units.
He instructed the commanders of these units to demonstrate sincerity, humility, and caution in their dealings with the public, and to use both their physical and inner strengths for the preservation of the Islamic system.
Meanwhile, Amin Jan Fathullah, the Commander of the Special Police Forces, said that the attention of senior leaders and the discipline of junior personnel had enabled these forces to achieve significant gains in the security sector.
