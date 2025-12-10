Rs. 1,893 Million Secured For 'Rebuilding Sri Lanka' Programme
Dr. Suriyapperuma added that the Insurance Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka recently held a meeting with heads of all insurance companies to set up a mechanism for compensating affected businesses and property owners.
Insurance companies have already begun providing prompt compensation for minor property damage, businesses, and loss of life. For major property losses, payments will follow after assessments, with partial funds released immediately where possible.
