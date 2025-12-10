Australia And UNFPA Aid Women And Girls After Cyclone Ditwah

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Australia and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) have partnered to provide urgent humanitarian aid for women and girls affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

The Australian government is contributing AUD 500,000 to strengthen sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services, gender-based violence (GBV) referrals, and psychosocial support in 10 of the most affected districts. This support complements UNFPA's USD 8.3 million emergency appeal and one-year response plan.

Through the Australian-funded Regional Prepositioning Initiative, UNFPA has distributed 700 dignity kits, 200 maternity kits, and cash assistance to 20 pregnant women from vulnerable households. Planned interventions include mobile health clinics, cash and voucher assistance, restoration of damaged health facilities, and mental health and psychosocial support.

Julian Hill, Australia's Assistant Minister for Citizenship, Customs and Multicultural Affairs, said,“Our support through UNFPA will ensure that vulnerable women and girls can access essential health services and protection, safeguarding dignity as communities recover.”

Phuntsho Wangyel, UNFPA Officer in Charge for Sri Lanka and Maldives, added,“Cyclone Ditwah has disrupted essential health services and increased risks of gender-based violence. With Australia's support, we are scaling up life-saving services and restoring facilities to ensure no one is left behind.”

Matthew Duckworth, Australian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, emphasized,“By supporting UNFPA's response, we are helping vulnerable women and girls rebuild their lives with dignity.”