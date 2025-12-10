Sol Sister Sport Announces Functional, Sun-Protective Activewear Designed For The Growing Pickleball Community

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Woman-owned brand introduces streamlined, inclusive apparel in response to increased demand for coverage and sun safety on and off the court

MILL VALLEY, CA, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As pickleball continues its rapid growth across the United States, a noticeable gap in pickleball outfits for women has emerged in activewear that provides coverage, sun protection, and a polished fit suitable for both play and everyday activities. Sol Sister Sport, a woman-owned athletic brand, has introduced a new line designed to address these needs with functional, sun-protective clothing built for multi-use wear.









Sol Sister Sport's court-ready activewear designed for comfort, coverage, and all-day movement.





Founded by Tina Jennings, an athlete in her 60s, a former finance professional, and mother of five, Sol Sister Sport was created after recognizing how limited the options were for women seeking pickleball outfits that balanced mobility, comfort, and sun protection. Jennings developed the brand's signature Skirted Legging, engineered to provide breathable coverage without overheating.

“I started this brand because I wanted activewear that actually fits real life,” said Jennings.“I play a lot of tennis and pickleball, hike, walk my dog, and often head straight into the rest of my day. I needed something that moved with me but still looked pulled together.”





Meeting the Need for Style, Coverage, and Sun Awareness

The activewear market has traditionally skewed toward minimal or highly athletic silhouettes, leaving many women, especially those seeking sun-safe or modest options, without suitable choices. Sol Sister Sport focuses on streamlined apparel using its proprietary ComfortSculpt® fabric, a 4-way compression material designed for support and mobility. The garments offer UPF 50+ sun protection, reflecting Jennings' emphasis on apparel that supports long-term skin health.

“I designed these to be comfortable, sun-safe, and flattering, whether you're on the court or heading to your next activity,” Jennings said.





Designed With Inclusivity in Mind

Sol Sister Sport has resonated strongly with women over 50, currently the fastest-growing demographic in pickleball. With sizes ranging from XS to 4XL, the brand focuses on creating apparel that accommodates a wide range of body types and activity levels. This commitment to inclusivity has contributed to steady growth within pickleball and tennis communities nationwide.





Prioritizing Versatility and Everyday Function

Rather than following short-cycle trends, Sol Sister Sport offers core colors such as Nordic Dusk and Navy to support year-round wear. The brand emphasizes practical wardrobe building while maintaining a polished, minimal aesthetic suited for on-court activity and everyday transitions.

Jennings notes that developing the brand has also mirrored the mindset she brings to sport:

“Every decision is mine, every success is shared, and every challenge is a new puzzle to solve.”





About Sol Sister Sport

Sol Sister Sport is a women-owned activewear brand based in Mill Valley, California, dedicated to creating functional, sun-protective, and inclusive athletic wear. Founded by Tina Jennings, the company specializes in ComfortSculpt® skirted leggings designed to take women from the court to the rest of their day with confidence.

