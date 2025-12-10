Sara Arjun's Tribute To Aditya Dhar: You Are Invincible, Untouchable, And Goat Of Them All

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) Actress Sara Arjun has penned a deeply heartfelt note for filmmaker Aditya Dhar, crediting him for shaping her journey during the making of Dhurandhar. She went on to call him invincible, untouchable, and greatest of all times (GOAT) of them all.

Sharing an image with Dhar on Instagram, Sara wrote that one of the greatest things she has gained from the film is the filmmaker's presence in her life.

“To the real DhuranDHAR with a golden heart and the courage to trust. Dearest Aditya sir. You indeed are invincible, untouchable, and the goat of them all! One of the most important things I've earned from Dhurandhar is your presence,” she wrote.

Sara said she looks up to him as the kind of person she hopes to grow into -“brilliant, but grounded; accomplished, yet a pure soul.”

“You carry so much wisdom, the kind that only life, time, and experience can teach. And what I admire most is how all of it has made you even more humble. When I look at you, I see the kind of person I hope to shape myself into: brilliant, but grounded; accomplished, yet such a pure soul.”

“I truly feel God has been kind to me, because at every stage of my journey, I've been guided by people with genuinely good hearts, and you're one of the finest among them. The world deserves to know the kind of extraordinary human you are.”

Reflecting on his leadership on set, Sara shared that Dhar never raised his voice or lost composure, yet held the team together with patience and calm.

She wrote:“The way you led all of us, with patience, with composure, without ever raising your voice or losing your calm, it reflected on screen. You were the strength that held us together. You are not the silence before the storm, you are the silence that caused it.”

The actress said that Dhar dreams without limits and watching him dream so freely, she let her own dreams grow larger.

“And watching your dreams come true makes me believe that anything is possible. A huge part of why I've become so open, uninhibited, and so receiving as a person is because I trusted you. You taught me that,” Sara added.

In an industry defined by pressure and fear of failure, Sara praised Dhar for choosing patience over shortcuts, and for working with a clarity of vision he often describes as“Arjun ki nazar sirf aankh par thi.”

“In an industry shaped by pressure, expectations, and the fear of getting things wrong, You chose patience, to take a step back and work so hard that no one can question the product. And then, without noise, without distractions, without even a hint of arrogance.”

“You went for it. How you always say, Arjun ki nazar sirf aankh par thi. Your vision doesn't bend for convenience. And in staying true to that vision, you quietly teach others to do the same.”

Talking about what stayed with her most, Sara said:“What mattered most was not just the freedom you gave me, but the grace with which you gave it. You never made me feel new, small, or grateful just to be present. You made me feel capable.”

“I will always remember the safety of the space you created within it. Where questions were welcome. Where growth felt natural. Thank you for giving me the rarest gift of all, a safe space to dream big.”