Canadian University Dubai Expands Global Pathways Through Strategic Agreements With The University Of Ottawa

Canadian University Dubai (CUD) has announced a new expansion in its global academic network through the signing of two landmark agreements with the University of Ottawa (uOttawa), one of Canada's top research-intensive institutions. The Memoranda of Understanding mark a significant milestone in CUD's internationalisation strategy, offering students enhanced mobility, access to world-class academic environments, and transformative experiences that bridge Dubai and Canada.

At the core of the partnership are two new academic routes that create seamless progression pathways to globally recognised Canadian qualifications, set in one of North America's most dynamic, innovation-driven academic ecosystems. Through the 1+3 Collaborative Student Transfer Program, eligible students in the School of Engineering, Applied Science and Technology can complete the first year of their studies at CUD before transferring to uOttawa to complete the remaining three years of their chosen degree at uOttawa. Meanwhile, the 2+2 Dual-Degree Program in the School of Health Sciences & Psychology enables Public Health students to complete two years at CUD, followed by two years at uOttawa, and to graduate with a dual degree from both institutions.

H.E. Buti Saeed Al Ghandi, Chancellor of Canadian University Dubai, remarked:“This partnership with the University of Ottawa strengthens the academic corridor between Dubai and Canada. It reflects our commitment to creating educational pathways that connect students to global opportunities, world-class research environments, and multicultural experiences that shape future-ready leaders.”

“These new agreements with the University of Ottawa represent a defining step in our mission to expand world-class opportunities for our students,” said Professor Karim Chelli, President and Vice-Chancellor of Canadian University Dubai.“They strengthen our Canadian identity, deepen our academic partnerships, and create global pathways that empower our students to pursue advanced studies, innovation, and impactful careers across multiple disciplines.”

As these pathways take effect, CUD further strengthens its position as a hub for Canadian education in the region, providing students with access to cutting-edge research, immersive academic environments, and future-oriented learning experiences. The partnership reinforces CUD's long-standing commitment to offering internationally benchmarked programs that prepare students for competitive global careers.

Students embarking on the 1+3 program will transfer to uOttawa's prestigious School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, gaining access to a wide range of high-demand majors including Computer Science, Data Science and Computer Engineering. This pathway offers accelerated entry into globally ranked programs, research-rich learning environments, and direct exposure to one of North America's fastest-growing technology ecosystems.

In parallel to this initiative, the 2+2 Dual-Degree Pathway between CUD's School of Health Sciences & Psychology and uOttawa's Faculty of Health Sciences will culminate in the award of two academic credentials: the Interdisciplinary School bachelor's degree from uOttawa and the CUD Bachelor of Science in Public Health. This dual-degree structure provides students with advanced academic and practical exposure in a critical global discipline, connecting them to one of Canada's leading public health research and community health environments.

Speaking about the importance of these agreements, Dr. Sherif Moussa, Dean of the School of Engineering, Applied Science and Technology, emphasized the transformative value of the collaboration. He said,“This partnership opens an exceptional gateway for our students to access world-class engineering and computer science programs in Canada. It reflects our mission to provide globally competitive pathways that empower our graduates to thrive in rapidly evolving technology sectors.”

Dr. Aseel Takshe, Dean of the School of Health Sciences & Psychology, highlighted the significance of the dual-degree pathway for Public Health students, stating,“Public health is a field where global perspectives matter deeply. This dual-degree model enables our students to build their academic foundation in Dubai and then immerse themselves in a leading Canadian research and community health environment. It is an opportunity that will shape the next generation of public health leaders.”

The agreements also represent a broader strategic direction for CUD, aligning with its vision to expand cross-border academic mobility, enhance research integration, and strengthen ties with Canadian institutions. Through these collaborative programs, students will gain access to globally ranked degrees, cutting-edge research facilities, multicultural learning environments, and international career networks.