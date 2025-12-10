FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem Receives One Of Uzbekistan's Highest Honours: The Order Of Friendship

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, 10December, 2025: FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has received the Order of Dustlik (Friendship), Uzbekistan's highest state honour for foreign nationals, which is awarded in recognition of unity and cooperation.

The medal was presented to Ben Sulayem by the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, HE Shavkat Mirziyoyev, at a meeting in Tashkent which is hosting the FIA Annual General Assemblies, ahead of Friday's 2025 FIA Presidential Election, and the FIA Awards.

The meeting reaffirmed the partnership and friendship between the country and the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), and focused on their shared priorities of automotive mobility innovation, road safety, and the growth of motorsport in the region.

Speaking at length, President Mirziyoyev and President Ben Sulayem discussed Uzbekistan's key advancements in mobility and motorsport, including major infrastructure upgrades under the Uzbekistan 2030 Strategy, which targets the construction of 5,500 km of roads linking urban centres with rural settlements.

They highlighted the country's growing automobile production capacity and its commitment to introducing more sustainable energy solutions across the public fleet.

The leaders also discussed the Government's efforts to encourage greater participation of young people in regular sporting activities and the long-term plan to grow motorsport in Uzbekistan.

Speaking following the meeting, FIA President Ben Sulayem, said“It is a true honour to receive the Order of Friendship from His Excellency Shavkat Mirziyoyev. This distinction is a lasting reminder of the strong partnership between Uzbekistan and the FIA, the work we have achieved together, and the collaboration that still lies ahead.

“From our shared commitment to improving road safety to our efforts to develop motorsport across the region, we are united in our determination to advance progress and opportunity for all. My sincere thanks to President Mirziyoyev and to the people of Uzbekistan.”

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is the governing body for world motorsport and the federation for mobility organisations globally. It is a non-profit organisation committed to driving innovation and championing safety, sustainability and equality across motor sport and mobility.

Founded in 1904, with offices in Paris, London and Geneva, the FIA brings together 245 Member Organisations across five continents, representing millions of road users, motor sport professionals and volunteers. It develops and enforces regulations for motor sport, including seven FIA World Championships, to ensure worldwide competitions are safe and fair for all.