Gitguardian Enters Saudi Arabia To Strenghten Cybersecurity For Vision 2030

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)– GitGuardian, the global leader in non-human identity cybersecurity, has officially entered the Saudi Arabian market by completing a 12-day strategic immersion under Business France's Booster Grow Global program. This marks GitGuardian's first structured entry into the Kingdom, during which the French Tech-certified company engaged with government agencies, giga-project leaders, and major enterprises across Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam. The immersion paved the way for potential partnerships and demonstrated GitGuardian's commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia's cybersecurity transformation in line with Vision 2030.

Founded in 2017, GitGuardian is recognized as a breakthrough innovator, aligned with the France 2030 initiative, and is trusted by over 600,000 developers and companies worldwide to secure the identities of machines and the secrets they hold (API keys, credentials, etc.) in today's cloud-driven and AI-powered environments.

Saudi Arabia is rapidly emerging as a global technology hub. Ambitious initiatives like NEOM, Qiddiya, and the upcoming Expo 2030 in Riyadh are driving a wave of digital acceleration across the Kingdom. Correspondingly, the Saudi cybersecurity market is experiencing explosive growth. It reached approximately $6 billion in 2024 and could exceed $17 billion by 2030. In fact, Saudi Arabia now ranks #1 worldwide on IMD's 2024 Cybersecurity Index, reflecting its maturation as a cyber-secure nation. At the same time, threat activity is intense: the Kingdom endures tens of millions of cyberattack attempts annually (over 160,000 attacks per day in one recent study), making it the most targeted country in the Middle East.

This momentum is reinforced by strong government action. The National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) continues to introduce comprehensive frameworks, including the CyberIC Program to build national cybersecurity capabilities, helping raise operational standards across public and critical sectors. Combined with business-friendly policies, these initiatives create an enabling environment for advanced cybersecurity solutions.

GitGuardian's selection as a laureate of Booster Grow Global KSA 2025 aligns perfectly with these national priorities. The company's all-in-one NHI security platform directly addresses emerging risks in Saudi Arabia's digital landscape. By offering a solution to secure automated accounts and detect leaked secrets, GitGuardian arrives with a clear mandate: to help fortify Saudi Arabia's digital transformation initiatives (smart cities, e-government services, industrial digitization) against the latest cyber threats.

“As Saudi Arabia accelerates its digital transformation and invests in smart infrastructure, we are excited to partner with local innovators and enterprises to help secure this next era of growth,” said Eric Fourrier, CEO of GitGuardian.

GitGuardian has entered Saudi Arabia through a phase expansion strategy. In the first stage, the company is focusing on priority sectors such as energy, telecom, finance, government, and healthcare, where the risks are the most urgent. Through pilot projects, targeted demos, and support aligned with local time zones and compliance requirements, GitGuardian aims to deliver immediate value. The Booster Grow Global program, designed to accelerate French companies' entry into Saudi Arabia, provided fast-track access to key stakeholders during the mission.

The next phase will focus on building a local ecosystem. GitGuardian plans to onboard distributors and systems integrators, co-develop solutions with Saudi IT providers, and roll out training and certification programs to accelerate local adoption.

GitGuardian is bringing to Saudi Arabia a unique technology that sets it apart in the cybersecurity arena. It is currently the only platform offering truly end-to-end security for Non-Human Identities essentially, the accounts and credentials used by applications, automation tools, cloud services, and other machine agents. The platform's capabilities span from advanced secrets detection (finding hard-coded passwords, API keys, tokens, and other sensitive data hidden in code repositories, configuration files, or logs) to full lifecycle governance of machine identities (tracking which services have access to what, rotating or revoking credentials, and enforcing policies across CI/CD pipelines and cloud infrastructure).

Built for modern DevOps and cloud-native environments, GitGuardian integrates seamlessly into developers' workflows. This developer-first approach means security is embedded without slowing down innovation: developers receive instant alerts and guided remediation steps when a secret is exposed, enabling fixes within minutes. Powered by artificial intelligence, GitGuardian delivers highly accurate detection, and the benefits are tangible: companies resolve secret-related incidents up to 60 times faster.

By securing the surge of machine identities and secrets that accompany digital transformation, GitGuardian's platform empowers Saudi businesses and government entities to innovate safely and sustainably. Now, GitGuardian is poised to help shape the future of cybersecurity in the Kingdom, working hand-in-hand with local partners and stakeholders to address Saudi Arabia's priorities in protecting data and digital assets.

GitGuardian is an end-to-end NHI security platform that empowers software-driven organizations to enhance their Non-Human Identity (NHI) security and comply with industry standards. With attackers increasingly targeting NHIs, such as service accounts and applications, GitGuardian integrates Secrets Security and NHI Governance. This dual approach enables the detection of compromised secrets across your dev environments while also managing non-human identities and their secrets' lifecycles. The platform is the world's most installed GitHub application and supports over 450+ types of secrets, offers public monitoring for leaked data, and deploys honeytokens for added defense. Trusted by over 600,000 developers, GitGuardian is the choice of leading organizations like Snowflake, ING, BASF, Deutsche Telekom, BSH, Webflow and Euronext for robust secrets protection.