Coral Beach Resort Sharjah Hosts Inspiring Art Exhibition Featuring Young Talent From Sharjah City For Humanitarian Services

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Coral Beach Resort Sharjah successfully hosted an inspiring art exhibition early this month showcasing the creative work of students from. The exhibition, which showcased more than ten artworks, titled“Women Through the Artist's Eyes,” celebrated the beauty, strength, and stories of women as seen through the unique perspectives of young artists with diverse abilities.

The event brought together art, empowerment, and community engagement, reflecting the hotel's commitment to supporting meaningful social initiatives and inclusive development.

Speaking about the initiative,, said:“These artworks represent far more than creative expression. They are powerful stories of resilience, imagination, and personal vision. Each canvas reflects dedication, emotion, and the incredible talent of these remarkable students. Coral Beach Resort Sharjah is proud to support platforms that highlight and empower young individuals with unique abilities.”

From the Masarat Center,, emphasized the importance of collaborations that open real opportunities for students and graduates:

“This partnership plays a key role in empowering our students by creating opportunities to showcase their abilities through exhibitions, training programs, and employment pathways. It reflects the alignment between the center's mission to empower persons with disabilities and the hospitality sector's need for skilled, motivated talent.”

The Recruitment Department at Masarat Center further confirmed that the partnership represents a, enabling students to gain practical experience while developing their professional and creative skills.

As Coral Beach Resort Sharjah continues to welcome and support talented students from the center, the hotel aims to foster an environment that nurtures creativity, builds confidence, and contributes to a more inclusive future in line with Sharjah and the UAE's vision for empowerment and social development.

Coral Hotels and Resorts, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holding, was launched in 2003 as Middle East's 1st dry hotel chain. It is a quality-driven 4 and 5-star brand with a vision of excellence. The chain offers an array of exciting properties designed for discerning travelers who seek intimate surroundings, distinctive service and a safe environment across key destinations in the Middle East and North Africa. Coral promises to serve its guests with passion through its diversified properties Coral Beirut Al Hamra Hotel, Coral Muscat Hotel & Apartments, Coral Al Ahsa Hotel, Coral Jubail Hotel, Coral Al Khobar Hotel, Coral Khartoum Hotel, Coral Port Sudan Hotel, Coral Dubai Deira Hotel, and Coral Beach Resort Sharjah. All chains offer diversified dining outlets, leisure and business facilities. The hotels are equipped with wide range of rooms to meet the needs of diversified travelers from families to business travelers, to travelers seeking relaxation or a long stay.

For more information about the hotel please visit:

or