Japan Criticizes China’s Comments on Premier’s Remarks
(MENAFN) Japan’s ambassador to the UN, Kazuyuki Yamazaki, stated in a letter to the UN chief that China’s ongoing censure of the Japanese premier’s statements on Taiwan is "inconsistent with the facts."
Yamazaki’s Thursday correspondence came in response to China’s most recent communication to the UN on Monday, in which China’s permanent representative, Fu Cong, voiced concerns about Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s "provocative remarks" on Taiwan.
On Monday, Fu criticized the letter sent by Japan’s permanent representative to the UN on Nov. 24, claiming it was "making unreasonable arguments, dodging the key issues, while groundlessly accusing China and seeking to shift blame. China firmly opposes this.”
In its Thursday rebuttal, Tokyo emphasized that Japan has "actively contributed to international peace and prosperity" since World War II by adhering to international law.
Yamazaki also pointed out that China’s initial letter, dated Nov. 21, contained assertions that were “inconsistent with the facts, unsubstantiated, and are categorically unacceptable.”
In the latest letter, he further remarked that Tokyo maintains that "differences of views should be addressed through dialogue, for that is at the core of the spirit of the UN Charter. Japan will continue to respond calmly through dialogue."
The controversy traces back to Takaichi’s Nov. 7 statement, in which she suggested that a Chinese assault on Taiwan could legally constitute a “survival-threatening situation,” potentially enabling Japan to “exercise the right of collective self-defense.”
Her comments heightened tensions between the two nations.
