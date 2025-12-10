Etoro Launches UAE-Economy Portfolio, Giving Users Diversified Exposure To Dubai And Abu Dhabi Stocks

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking)Trading and investing platform, eToro, has announced the launch of its new

The portfolio launches at a time when initiatives such as UAE Vision 2031 and Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 are accelerating economic growth and expanding the nation's capital markets.

eToro's range of Smart Portfolios offer long-term exposure to various market themes. They provide long-term investment solutions that offer diversified exposure. Initial investment starts from USD$500 and any investor can access tools and charts to track the portfolio's performance, while eToro 's social feed will keep them up-to-date on developments in the sector.

1. Data from GuruFocus, as of 2 December 2025.

Copy Trading does not amount to investment advice. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

This communication is for information and education purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice, a personal recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation to buy or sell, any financial instruments. This material has been prepared without taking into account any particular recipient's investment objectives or financial situation, and has not been prepared in accordance with the legal and regulatory requirements to promote independent research. Any references to past or future performance of a financial instrument, index or a packaged investment product are not, and should not be taken as, a reliable indicator of future results. eToro makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the content of this publication.

