Assistant Kuwait FM Stresses Joint Arab Action At 13Th IHL Meeting
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Al-Duaij Al-Sabah said the 13th Meeting of Arab National Committees for International Humanitarian Law (IHL) served as an important platform to strengthen efforts and enhance civilian protection in armed conflicts.
Speaking to KUNA after heading Kuwait's delegation, she said through this meeting, participating states reviewed their obligations under IHL, exchanged national experiences, and highlight best practices in implementing the Geneva Conventions and their additional protocols.
She reaffirmed Kuwait's continued call in international forums to ensure the protection of humanitarian workers and secure access for aid to conflict areas, describing both principles as central to Kuwait's position, along with its support for related initiatives and urging parties in conflict to adhere to the Geneva Conventions.
On cooperation, she reiterated Kuwait's firm support for the establishment of the Arab Committee for IHL, pointing to memoranda of understanding with several Arab countries aimed at bolstering coordination.
She expressed hope for broader joint action following the election of the committee's chair and adoption of its operational plan, adding that the committee is expected to play a key role in supporting shared legal and humanitarian efforts.
Sheikha Jawaher delivered Kuwait's statement on behalf of the Minister of Justice and Chair of the National Committee for IHL, Nasser Al-Sumait. (end)
