Adani Electricity Wins All 15 'Gold' Awards At QCFI's 39Th Annual Quality Convention

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS) Adani Electricity achieved a remarkable milestone by winning all 15 gold awards for the second consecutive year at the recently held 39th Annual Chapter Convention on Quality Concepts (CCQC-2025), organised by the Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI), Mumbai Chapter, the company said on Wednesday.

All 15 teams representing Adani Electricity's Transmission and Distribution (T&D) businesses secured the prestigious“Gold" award for their case study presentations.

"The historic achievement underscores the rapid growth and maturity of Adani Electricity's business excellence journey, aligning with the convention's theme, 'Quality Concepts for Atmanirbhar Viksit Bharat',” said the company in a statement.

The 15 teams (seven from Transmission and eight from Distribution) competed fiercely across various demanding categories, including Six Sigma, Quality Circle, Lean Quality Circle, and Kaizen.

Adani Electricity's projects were recognised for exceptional quality, innovation, and measurable impact on operations. Project evaluations were conducted by a panel of experts based on the stringent guidelines set by QCFI council members.

“Winning 15 out of 15 gold awards at a prestigious industry convention like CCQC-2025 for the second consecutive year is not just an award: it's compelling evidence of the collective efforts, unwavering commitment, and continuous focus on improvement demonstrated by our employees across all functions,” said a spokesperson from Adani Electricity.

"This achievement reflects our organisation's deeply ingrained culture of striving for operational excellence, driving innovation, and consistently delivering enhanced value to all our stakeholders. As we continue our Business Excellence journey, these recognitions inspire us to push the boundaries of quality further," he added.

The convention, which took place in Mumbai, was a significant event, drawing a total of 248 teams and over 1,200 delegates from 40 prominent organisations, including Adani Electricity, BEL, JSW, CEAT, Mazagaon Dock, Tata Steel, RCF Limited, Mother Dairy, Sunpharma, Deepak Fertilizer, Indian Navy, and NTPC, among others.