U.S. Company Plans To Provide Anti-Corrosion Services At Heydar Aliyev Refinery

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)U.S. Zerust Integrity Solutions company plans to provide anti-corrosion services at a number of oil and gas facilities and platforms, including Heydar Aliyev Refinery, in Azerbaijan next year, Ruslan Jafarov, the company's manager for the Caspian region, told Trend on the sidelines of the event "Asset Integrity & Corrosion and Coatings Conference" in Baku today.

He articulated the organization's operational engagements in the Azerbaijani market.

"We have been operating in Azerbaijan for more than five years. The head office of our 50-year-old enterprise is located in the U.S., and we provide our products and services in 70 countries.

We focus on preventing corrosion in any factories and enterprises with our chemical products. As a result, we increase the life of those enterprises by up to 10 years," Jafarov explained.

The company official noted their activities at the Sangachal terminal so far in connection with participation in strategically important projects in Azerbaijan and emphasized that they are evaluating the following proposals.

"Currently, we provide anti-corrosion services on several oil and gas platforms in the country. We are holding joint meetings with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR). In our negotiations, we are discussing the provision of our products and services at the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery and its affiliated enterprises for the next year," he added.