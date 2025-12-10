403
Egypt Reaffirms Commitment To Regional, Global Food Security Efforts
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 10 (KUNA) -- Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty reaffirmed his country's commitment in actively participating in regional and international efforts to support food security and all activities of Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
The remarks came during Abdelatty's meeting with FAO Director-General Dr QU Dongyu on the sidelines of the 3rd Global Working Conference of FAO Representatives, held in Cairo.
Abdelatty lauded the pivotal role FAO plays in efforts to eradicate hunger by 2030, and emphasized Egypt's longstanding strategic partnership with the organization.
He reiterated Egypt's readiness to host an international center for grain storage, supply and trade - underlining the country's advantageous geographic location and its logistical capabilities.
He also reviewed Egypt's efforts under "Vision 2030" to enhance food security, raise living standards, reduce hunger among the most vulnerable groups, and implement sustainable agricultural development, including the national food strategy and the (Decent Life) initiative.
Abdelatty stressed the importance of South-South and triangular cooperation - especially through collaboration between the Egyptian Agency for Partnership for Development and FAO, following their January 2024 agreement - to support development in African countries by strengthening resilient food systems. (end)
