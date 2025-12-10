403
Seoul: N. Korea Fires Multiple Artillery Rockets
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 10 (KUNA) -- North Korea fired around 10 artillery shells from its multiple rocket launcher system earlier this week, in what appeared to be part of its regular wintertime drills, Yonhap News Agency reported Wednesday, citing military officials.
"The military detected around 10 artillery rockets launched toward the northern waters of the Yellow Sea at around 3 p.m. (0900 GMT) Tuesday," the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, adding a detailed analysis of the launch is under way.
The rockets were presumed to be launched from the 240 mm multiple rocket launcher that puts Seoul and its adjacent areas in target range.
"Our military is closely monitoring North Korea's various movements under a firm South Korea-US combined defense posture and maintains capabilities and posture that can overwhelmingly respond to any provocation," the JCS said.
A military official said the artillery launch appeared to be part of North Korea's regular wintertime exercises that usually start in December. (end)
