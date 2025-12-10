Year Ender 2025: Mandala Murders To Khauf - Imdb's Most-Watched Indian Series Of The Year

The list of the most popular Indian series of 2025 is out, based on views from over 250 million monthly IMDb users. Only shows rated above 6 made the cut, with crime thrillers dominating the rankings.

At number 10 on IMDb's list of most-watched series of 2025 is Pankaj Tripathi's web series Criminal Justice: A Family Matter. You can watch it on Jio Hotstar.

Manoj Bajpayee's series The Family Man Season 3 is 9th on IMDb's 2025 most-watched list. It can be watched on Prime Video.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is 8th on IMDb's list of most-watched Indian series of 2025. You can watch it on Netflix.

The web series Special Ops Season 2 can be watched on Jio Hotstar. It's ranked 7th on IMDb's list of most-watched series of 2025.

Rajat Kapoor's web series Khauf can be watched on Amazon Prime Video. It's ranked sixth on IMDb's list of most-watched series of 2025.

Vaani Kapoor's web series Mandala Murders is on Netflix. This crime thriller is ranked fifth on IMDb's list of most-watched series.

Neena Gupta's series Panchayat Season 4 is fourth on IMDb's list of popular Indian series. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Jaideep Ahlawat's web series Paatal Lok Season 2 is on Amazon Prime Video. It's third on IMDb's list of most-watched Indian series of 2025.

Black Warrant is second on IMDb's list of popular and most-watched series of 2025. You can watch Jahaan Kapoor's series on Netflix.

Lakshya Lalwani's web series The Bads of Bollywood tops IMDb's list of most-watched series of 2025. You can watch it on Netflix.