Emirates Carried 55.6 Million Customers Across 180 Thousand Flights In 2025

Dubai: In 2025, Emirates delivered one of the most dynamic years in its history, carrying 55.6 million customers across nearly 180,580 flights, circling the Earth more than 29,000 times. While the airline marked its 40th anniversary in October, the year was defined not by reflection, but by bold progress-redefining what“fly better” means for the future of global aviation.

A major milestone was the entry into service of the Emirates A350, which debuted in January with its inaugural flight to Edinburgh. By year's end, 16 A350s were flying to 18 destinations across Europe, the Middle East, West Asia, Australia, and soon North America with Montreal launching in February 2026. Emirates also strengthened its Asian footprint with new routes to Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Danang, and Siem Reap, supporting growing travel and trade flows across East Asia.

Responding to strong customer demand, Emirates expanded its Premium Economy cabin across more than 100 aircraft, now serving close to 70 cities-around 40% of its passenger fleet. The airline also announced the rollout of Starlink Wi-Fi across 232 aircraft, setting a new benchmark for ultra-fast, complimentary connectivity across all cabin classes.

Beyond passenger travel, Emirates launched Emirates Courier Express, transforming cross-border delivery with direct, hub-bypassing logistics, achieving average delivery times of just three days across 10 markets.

2025 also underscored Emirates' commitment to people and purpose. Emirates' loyalty program Skywards celebrated its 25th anniversary with 37 million members worldwide, while the Aircrafted KIDS initiative distributed over 3,700 upcycled backpacks to children across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. The airline further set industry firsts in accessible travel, becoming the world's first Autism Certified AirlineTM.

Capping the year, Emirates earned 25 major global awards, reaffirming its position as the world's leading international airline-innovating relentlessly, investing confidently, and flying better for the future.

