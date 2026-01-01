Trump Wishes 'World Peace' Amid Glitz, Auctions And Star-Studded Guests At Mar-A-Lago New Year's Eve Bash Photos
Wearing a tuxedo, Trump posed outside the ballroom with Melania, who stood out in a shimmering silver full-length gown, before the couple entered the New Year's Eve bash at the estate.
Asked about his New Year's resolution, Trump replied simply:“World peace,” declining to take questions on recent foreign policy developments.Tariffs, optimism and a return to power
On stage inside the Donald J. Trump Ballroom, the president praised the state of the country during the first months of his non-consecutive second term.
“We're taking in hundreds of millions of dollars in tariffs,” Trump told guests, adding that the US was“back” and“strong,” and repeating his pledge of $1,776 checks for military service members.Jesus painting fetches $2.75 million
The evening featured Christian worship artist Vanessa Horabuena, who speed-painted a portrait of Jesus Christ live on stage. Trump presided over the auction, joking with bidders as the artwork eventually sold for $2.75 million.
The President said the proceeds would go to charity, including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and a sheriff 's department.Also Read | New Year chaos in Netherlands: Inferno guts 19th-century Amsterdam church Netanyahu among high-profile guests
Netanyahu among high-profile guests Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was among the high-profile attendees, appearing alongside Trump in social media posts from the event.
Trump said he was“not concerned about anything that Israel's doing” as the two leaders continue discussions on Middle East issues.Star-studded guest list
The guest list included Trump's sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, daughter-in-law Lara Trump.
Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, Emirati billionaire Hussain Sajwani, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino were also present.
