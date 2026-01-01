UAE President Announces New Authority, To Be Managed By Skilled Members Of Community

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed the launch of the Community-Managed Virtual Authority - a new initiative inspired by the vision of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed.

The announcement coincides with the conclusion of the Year of Community - 2025. The aim of the authority is to enhance the role of skilled individuals in shaping the nation's future.

It adopts a non-traditional approach to government that places community participation at its core. Under this model, skilled members of the UAE community will, for the first time, assume full responsibility for managing an authority. A Director General and team members will periodically be assigned to lead and run the authority for fixed terms, with a goal to develop meaningful products that deliver lasting benefit to the nation and its people.

The UAE is pioneering this innovative model as part of the President's broader vision to empower and invest in people and harness their capabilities for the benefit of society.

People participate in governance

The new entity is designed to serve as a global model of participatory governance centred on human development and community empowerment. It has been structured in line with the UAE Centennial 2071 vision, which seeks to create the optimal environment for individuals to realise their potential, foster a culture of innovation and initiative, and position the UAE as a global reference for future government models and a testbed for new approaches that strengthen community engagement.

How will the leaders be selected?

The Community-Managed Virtual Authority adopts a flexible appointment process based on clear criteria of competence, expertise, and the ability to contribute effectively to the authority's objectives.

Appointing a new Director General and team members from across the community on a rotating basis aims to ensure a continual flow of ideas and the regular exchange of expertise across teams.

The authority aims to attract diverse groups of skilled Emiratis, including experts, specialists, professionals, academics, youth, entrepreneurs, and retirees with significant experience. Each group will be able to contribute in its respective field.

What will the authority do?

The core mandate of the Community-Managed Virtual Authority is to design initiatives, programmes, and practical solutions that are both innovative and ready for implementation. Its work will focus on delivering high-impact outputs directly informed by the needs and aspirations of the community.

Continuity within rotating model

Even as the leadership keeps rotating, continuity will be enforced through clear frameworks and approved reference models. Defined policies and procedures, phased action plans, and structured mechanisms for knowledge transfer between teams will ensure momentum is maintained and initiatives continue without interruption.

First-of-its-kind governance model

This pioneering initiative introduces a first-of-its-kind governance model that entrusts the community with full management of a public authority within a structured institutional framework.

By combining administrative flexibility, community empowerment, and direct investment in human capital, it advances participatory governance, reinforces the UAE's role as a global laboratory for government innovation, and demonstrates the country's ability to develop and share transformative practices while forging meaningful partnerships between the state and its people.