X bars EU from running ads on platform
(MENAFN) X has blocked the European Commission from running ads on its platform, accusing the EU of attempting to exploit its systems. The move comes amid a growing dispute following a €120 million ($140 million) fine imposed on X under the Digital Services Act, which Brussels said targeted misleading changes to the platform’s blue checkmark verification system.
Musk dismissed the fine as politically motivated, labeling the EU “the Fourth Reich” and calling for its dissolution. X’s Head of Product, Nikita Bier, said the Commission had allegedly logged into a dormant advertising account to exploit a flaw in X’s tools and amplify its message, prompting the platform to terminate the account.
The European Commission had reportedly stopped purchasing ads on X in late 2023 due to reputational concerns after the Gaza genocide, though it continued using the platform for communications.
Musk’s stance has drawn backing from US officials. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the EU fine “an attack on all American tech platforms and the American people,” accusing Brussels of seeking political censorship. Telegram founder Pavel Durov also criticized EU regulators, claiming that Western European governments pressure tech companies to suppress political speech and interfere in elections.
