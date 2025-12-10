UAE National Orchestra Scouting More Emirati Talent To Perform Across Emirates In 2026

The UAE National Orchestra has unveiled their artistic vision for 2026 season and a dedicated talent development programme aimed at nurturing the next generation of Emirati musicians following its first public performance at the 54th Eid Al Etihad celebration s at the Zayed National Museum.

The inaugural season features 14 programmes performed across all seven emirates ranging from classical masterworks to Emirati compositions and family-friendly performances. It will also include regional collaborations and appearances by acclaimed guest artists.

Speaking at a media preview held at Yas Creative Hub, officials said the inaugural season will open on 15 January 2026 with a debut concert titled The Beginning. Full venue details will be announced soon, ahead of a national tour across all seven emirates.

A sound that reflects the Emirates

The UAE National Orchestra 's musical approach is built on a clear philosophy that bringing Arabic and Western instruments together not as contrasts, but as partners shaping a unified orchestral identity.

Managing Director Sheikha Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi said the Orchestra's mission is to express the UAE's heritage through a contemporary global lens.“Rooted in heritage and forward-looking in spirit, the UAE National Orchestra reflects the pride and ambition of our nation,” she said.“The sound we are creating belongs to the Emirates - it is made here, shaped here and shared with audiences across the country.”

Artistic Director and Conductor Amine Kouider described the Orchestra's musical direction as a“dialogue between traditions,” one that reveals new meaning when Eastern and Western instruments meet on the same stage.“Music is a language of understanding,” Kouider said.“When these traditions interact, they create something rooted yet new - a musical voice that mirrors the UAE's cultural identity.”

Investing in Emirati musicians

The Orchestra also announced a 12-month part-time Emirati programme, offering mentorship, rehearsal participation and specialised training in music theory, ensemble playing and instrumental excellence. Participants will be compensated for their time.

Sheikha Alia said nurturing local talent is central to the Orchestra's long-term vision.“Developing Emirati musicians is essential to sustaining the country's musical landscape,” she said.“This programme creates a pathway for young talent to learn, perform and contribute to the UAE's cultural future.”

The UAE National Orchestra brings together 60 musicians and 30 vocalists representing 30 nationalities, selected from more than 3,200 international applications.

Emiratis make up 15 per cent of the ensemble, a share the Orchestra aims to grow over time through its dedicated training initiatives.