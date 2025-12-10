Yongkang Expands: UAE Energy Storage Sector Welcomes YKI's LPG Solutions

In a significant move that highlights the UAE's growing importance as a regional energy and logistics hub, YKI – YongKang International Trading Co Ltd, a Taiwan-founded enterprise with advanced production capabilities in China, has officially expanded its operations into the UAE

The company specialises in the development and supply of energy storage equipment and high-pressure gas handling solutions, with a core focus on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) systems and related infrastructure.

As part of its initial rollout in the Gulf region, YKI has introduced a fleet of 40-foot LPG ISO Tanks, now available for both lease and sale. These tanks are currently stocked in Dubai, providing immediate availability for clients across the UAE, significantly reducing delivery lead times and import-related costs.

The availability of ready stock makes YKI one of the few companies offering prompt access to certified LPG ISO tanks in the region - a critical advantage for energy distributors, industrial facilities, logistics companies, and fuel trading firms seeking dependable storage and transport solutions.

YKI's expansion into the UAE is supported by its local representative, Tessa Nextgen Global Trading LLC, which is responsible for business operations, customer engagement, and regional distribution. Clients seeking direct assistance, leasing arrangements, product specifications, or partnership discussions can reach:

Mobile: +971 54 431 2389

Through this presence, YKI aims to offer a seamless and responsive experience to customers in the UAE and surrounding MEA markets.

At the YKI headquarters, the company continues to be guided by a strong leadership team. Chairman Huang Wei Li oversees corporate strategy, international development, and long-term vision, while general manager Wu Cheng Huan leads operational improvements, production efficiency, and market expansion efforts.

Together, they have steered the organization toward becoming a trusted name in the energy storage and high-pressure gas equipment sectors - building partnerships across Asia, Europe, and now the Middle East.

With demand rising for safe and scalable LPG handling solutions, YKI is actively planning additional investments and product rollouts across the Middle East and Africa. Future offerings will include:



Advanced pressurized boilers

Various industrial pressure vessels

Customised high-pressure gas storage systems Tailored engineering solutions for energy operators

The company's strategic focus aligns closely with the UAE's ambition to strengthen its industrial manufacturing sector and expand its energy logistics capabilities. YKI's entry is expected to support numerous regional industries - including oil & gas, distribution, manufacturing, and energy storage - by offering high-quality equipment backed by international certifications.

Industry analysts note that the UAE's central geographic location, advanced port infrastructure, and business-friendly environment make it an ideal base for companies like YKI seeking regional access. With increasing demand for LPG and high-pressure solutions across the MEA region, YKI's presence is timely and strategically aligned.

YKI's expansion reflects its commitment to delivering reliable equipment, strengthening global supply chains, and contributing to the UAE's rising status as a powerhouse in industrial energy logistics.