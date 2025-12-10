Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Traffic Alert: Dubai Police Warn Of Accident On Ras Al Khor Rd

2025-12-10 04:30:39
Dubai Police issued a traffic update on Wednesday morning, informing commuters of an accident on Ras Al Khor Road towards Al Meydan Bridge Road.

The police urged motorists to be extra cautious while driving.

