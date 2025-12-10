Traffic Alert: Dubai Police Warn Of Accident On Ras Al Khor Rd
Dubai Police issued a traffic update on Wednesday morning, informing commuters of an accident on Ras Al Khor Road towards Al Meydan Bridge Road.
The police urged motorists to be extra cautious while driving.
